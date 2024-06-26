Point-in-Time homeless count results from King County

The 2024 Point-in-Time (PIT) Count found that on any given night in King County, there are an estimated 16,385 individuals experiencing homelessness.





This is 23% higher than the 2022 PIT estimate.





There are several contributing factors to the latest PIT figures. KCRHA partnered with University of Washington researchers in 2022 to improve the accuracy of counting our unhoused neighbors.





Additionally, homelessness has been growing across the country since 2017, particularly unsheltered homelessness, especially in cities where housing prices have been substantially increasing.



