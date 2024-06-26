Point-in-Time homeless count results from King County
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
This is 23% higher than the 2022 PIT estimate.
There are several contributing factors to the latest PIT figures. KCRHA partnered with University of Washington researchers in 2022 to improve the accuracy of counting our unhoused neighbors.
Additionally, homelessness has been growing across the country since 2017, particularly unsheltered homelessness, especially in cities where housing prices have been substantially increasing.
In the past five years, more than 1,000 shelter beds have been added to the system. Since 2019, an estimated 5,000 permanent housing units are now available. Despite an increase in the number of places for people to go, it's still not enough.
The Community Impact team is working on a full report that will be released this year with more details and analysis.
PIT Count Overview
