Washington State University President's Honor Roll Spring 2024
Saturday, June 22, 2024
The following local students earned a place on the President's Honor Roll
Lake Forest Park
Satchel Patrick Mckee
Kenmore
Samantha Brewer
Isabel Cardenas Gordivas
Marknisha Sanoe Hervol
Emma Jill Jorgensen
Jake Thomas Lawson
Melanie Long
Cooper Henry Miller
Abigail Sanchez-Cabrera
Shoreline
Harper Lee Andresen
Benjamin James Borgida
Spencer Taylor Brown
Benjamin Alexander Colby
Trevor Mitchell Cook
Matthias James Davis
Olivia Maureen Eckhardt
Anna Jeanne Grose
Minhyeok Jo
Sophie Maren Kirkegaard
Dakota James Levine
Steven Richard Lin
Angelina Teresa Michalsky
Nicholas Nesteriak
Edward Augustine Noriega
Sophia Rose Pellitteri
Farzana Begum Rehman
Andre Hill Ricard
Ella Marie Root
Jasper Amelia Willson
Gilana Danae Wollman
