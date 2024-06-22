Strategies to Lower Property Taxes for Seniors
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Strategies to Lower Property Taxes for Seniors
In this workshop you will learn strategies to lower your property taxes so you can age in place or downsize with grace. Materials provided.
This workshop, a product of Shoreline Community College Continuing Education, will be offered on campus twice:
- July 11, 2024
- August 8, 2024
Fee: $39.00
Item Number: 20080
Dates: 7/11/2024 - 7/11/2024
Times: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Days: Th
Sessions: 1
Building: SL015
Room: Room 1515
Fee: $39.00
Item Number: 20081
Dates: 8/8/2024 - 8/8/2024
Times: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Days: Th
Sessions: 1
Building: SL015
Room: Room 1515
The college is located at 16101 Greenwood Ave.N, Shoreline WA 98133.
