Strategies to Lower Property Taxes for Seniors

Saturday, June 22, 2024

In this workshop you will learn strategies to lower your property taxes so you can age in place or downsize with grace. Materials provided.

This workshop, a product of Shoreline Community College Continuing Education, will be offered on campus twice:
  • July 11, 2024
  • August 8, 2024

Fee: $39.00
Item Number: 20080
Dates: 7/11/2024 - 7/11/2024
Times: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Days: Th
Sessions: 1
Building: SL015
Room: Room 1515


Fee: $39.00
Item Number: 20081
Dates: 8/8/2024 - 8/8/2024
Times: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Days: Th
Sessions: 1
Building: SL015
Room: Room 1515



