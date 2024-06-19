AG: Johnson & Johnson will pay Washington state $123 million for their part in the opioid crisis



Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that the state, city and county governments in Washington state received a $123.34 million lump sum payment from opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.





The funds are the latest payments from Ferguson’s litigation against companies that fueled the opioid crisis, and must be split evenly between state and local governments. Ferguson directed the funds must be used to combat the opioid epidemic.



To avoid trial in Ferguson's 2020 lawsuit, opioid manufacturer and raw material supplier Johnson & Johnson signed a court order in January to pay $123.34 million to Washington state to combat the opioid epidemic, including the fentanyl crisis that is devastating Washington communities.









The Washington Attorney General's Office has recovered $1.29 billion so far to address the fentanyl and opioid crisis.



Ferguson directed that 50% of these resources, $61.67 million, go to local governments across the state to combat the epidemic in their communities. The other half goes to the state Legislature. Washingtonians can use this spreadsheet and this chart to see what their local government will receive as a result of the Attorney General's litigation to combat the opioid epidemic. Local governments will determine how to spend their share, but those funds must be used to combat the opioid and fentanyl epidemics. The Legislature will determine how the state share is further allocated in communities around the state. All spending decisions must be consistent with the state Opioid Response Plan.





Examples of approved programs include substance abuse treatment, housing or other wrap-around services, youth- or tribal-focused prevention programs, support for first responders and other evidence-based programs and services that will help communities heal.





Ferguson has rejected national settlements with five corporations, netting Washington more than $180 million more for resources that will improve treatment options, funds for first responders and provide other proven strategies to address the epidemic.







