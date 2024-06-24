Help refurbish Stanley the Sea Serpent



Stanley the Sea Serpent is the friendly greeter at the playground for Lake Forest Park Elementary. Over the years, hundreds of children have ridden the waves on his back. Stanley the Sea Serpent is the friendly greeter at the playground for Lake Forest Park Elementary. Over the years, hundreds of children have ridden the waves on his back.





A second generation is now delighting in Stanley.





Stanley, however, is a little worse for wear and needs to be refurbished.





The school district, alas, has no funds for aging sea serpents, so some of his old friends are trying to raise money to make him bright and new.





They have created a GoFundMe site and hope that people will add a little (or a lot) of money to help them meet their goal.









Organizers say "We hope he will bring smiles and balancing skills to kids for generations to come!







