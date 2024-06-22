Heads up! School starts in August this year
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Here's the schedule:
- August 12: School offices open
- August 27: First day of school grades 1-12
- August 30: First day of school kindergarten
- September 3: First day of preschool at Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center
- December 23 - January 3: No school - Winter Break
- February 17-21: No school - Presidents Day and Mid-Winter Break
- April 21-25: No school - Spring Break
- June 12: Likely last day of school and half-day release
Noteworthy:
- The January staff work day falls on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 the day after Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, which creates a four-day weekend for families to plan for. This will not be used as a snow make-up day.
- The June staff work day falls earlier than normal, on June 2. This is snow make-up day #1, if needed.
