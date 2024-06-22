Heads up! School starts in August this year

Saturday, June 22, 2024

The Shoreline School District has announced that school will start early for the next school year - August 27, 2024 for grades 1-12.

Here's the schedule:
  • August 12: School offices open
  • August 27: First day of school grades 1-12
  • August 30: First day of school kindergarten
  • September 3: First day of preschool at Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center
  • December 23 - January 3: No school - Winter Break
  • February 17-21: No school - Presidents Day and Mid-Winter Break
  • April 21-25: No school - Spring Break
  • June 12: Likely last day of school and half-day release
Downloadable calendars:
Noteworthy:
  • The January staff work day falls on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 the day after Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, which creates a four-day weekend for families to plan for. This will not be used as a snow make-up day.
  • The June staff work day falls earlier than normal, on June 2. This is snow make-up day #1, if needed.

