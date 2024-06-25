Ridgecrest Park reopens June 28, 2024
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
|New Ridgecrest Dog Park opens June 28 in Ridgecrest Park
Photo courtesy City of Shoreline
First 2022 Park Bond project complete!
Ridgecrest Park will reopen to the public on June 28, 2024!
The park is the first of eight 2022 Parks Bond projects to be completed.
|Play structure in Ridgecrest Park
Photo courtesy City of Shoreline
Come check out the new amenities including a new off-leash dog park, an all ages play area, and an accessible path around the park.
The next park project to open will be the new boardwalk at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden. It will open in July. In the meantime, the park remains open during regular business hours.
In February 2022, the Shoreline community passed the Proposition 1 Bond measure, that among other improvements within the City included capital improvements to eight of the City's parks.
- Brugger's Bog,
- Briarcrest,
- Hillwood,
- Richmond Highlands,
- James Keough Park,
- Ridgecrest,
- Shoreview, and
- Kruckeberg Botanic Gardens
The park is located at 108 NE 161st St, Shoreline, WA 98155
0 comments:
Post a Comment