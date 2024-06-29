July author events at Third Place Books

Saturday, June 29, 2024

Third Place Books 
Lake Forest Park
July 2024 EVENTS
 
Unless ticketed, events are free and open to the public. 
For free events, RSVP is strongly encouraged.
 
() – denotes ticketed event
() – denotes event for children or middle grade readers
 
 
Monday, July 8 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Stephen Crowe
The Page of Cups
 
[SOLD OUT!] Wednesday, July 10 at 6pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Lauren Roberts
Reckless
 
Monday, July 15 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Beth Hetland
Tender: A Graphic Novel
 
Tuesday, July 16 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Paolo Bacigalupi
Navola: A novel
 
Wednesday, July 17 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Amy Stewart
The Tree Collectors: Tales of Arboreal Obsession 
 
Thursday, July 25 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Ann Powers with Claire Dederer
Traveling: On the Path of Joni Mitchell 
 
Tuesday, July 30 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
LFP Reads Presents: Claire Dederer
Co-sponsored by the King County Library System
Monsters: A Fan's Dilemma
 
Wednesday, July 31 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Chuck Tingle
Bury Your Gays
 
Thursday, August 1 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Deborah Harkness
The Black Bird Oracle: A Novel
 
 

