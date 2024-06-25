Senior Center partners with Post 227 to provide free assistance to veterans filing for benefits and disputing denied claims

Certified Veterans Benefits Advisor

Sean Contreras





Sean will be available via Zoom to assist veterans with filing for benefits and disputing denied claims.





Veterans familiar with Zoom can do so from home. Additionally, we provide a private room at the senior center and a staff member or volunteer to operate Zoom for those needing computer assistance.





All staff and volunteers adhere to HIPAA Confidentiality Policies, ensuring your private information and claim remain secure.



Frequently sought benefits include medical coverage, spousal benefits, burial rights, etc. We highly recommend that anyone with a denied benefit claim schedule an appointment with Sean, as he can access your veterans and benefits records.



NOTE: Veterans of all ages may schedule an appointment by contacting the reception desk at 206-365-1536. You will be sent an intake form that needs to be completed prior to your appointment.

Date: Thursdays – 10:00-11:00am

Cost: FREE

Location:

Zoom for home



In person at Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155



Thanks to our partnership with Shoreline American Legion Post 227, we have secured appointments with certified veterans benefits advisor Sean Contreras effective immediately!