Kenmore outdoor movies in the Square
Friday, June 28, 2024
|Kenmore's Movie in the Square is very popular
Photo courtesy City of Kenmore
- Date: Wednesday, July 17 (Wonka) & Wednesday, August 14 (The Boys in the Boat)
- Time: 8pm- activities begin Dusk- movie starts
- Location: Town Square 6728 NE 181st St, Kenmore, WA 98028
- Pre-Movie Activities: Free family friendly arts & crafts
- Food trucks
- 7/17 Movie: Seatown Sweets
- 8/14 Movie: Finn The Food Truck
- Event Details: Bring your own low chair or blanket to sit on
0 comments:
Post a Comment