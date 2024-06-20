Old Dog Haven Celebrates 20th Anniversary July 13, 2024 at Cromwell Park

Free admission.We’re celebrating because: In the last 20 years,Not only is this a remarkable achievement for a regional nonprofit organization, but we’ve become the largest senior dog rescue of its kind in the U.S.

“She is my energizer bunny: The practically perfect Punkin. 20 years old, blind, deaf, only three legs, but she has the happiest disposition ever. Punkin is the sweetest, happiest girl. Nobody told her she's 20 years old, and she enthusiastically seeks a warm lap, somebody to cuddle or an opportunity to bask in the sun.

"She came to ODH 6 years ago, matted so badly that her back leg had to be removed. She immediately embraced her new life with joy and overflowing love, and her 3-legged hop just added to her charm.

"Today she is slower, but she still loves all people, lap time and sun-worshiping. This is what ‘practically perfect’ looks like!”





Punkin at Read to a Rescue event

Punkin at Read to a Rescue event

Punkin Is a champion napper, but she's also a wonderful ambassador for ODH; She loves to meet and greet people at events (You'll have an opportunity to meet her at the party), but she also is in constant demand at the Read to a Rescue events where children who are shy about reading out loud to people are willing to read to dogs.









Please join Punkin and her friends while you participate in the silent auction, enjoy vendor food, and join the activities.



See our event website for more information Even though Punkin is deaf, she hears with her heart and that ability calms the children and they love having her close to them. The little girl pictured here read to Punkin for almost an hour!







Old Dog Haven is a small nonprofit group using a large network of foster homes to provide loving, safe homes for unadoptable senior dogs in need in western Washington. When we have room and the means, we take these dogs into our homes.





We care for them as members of the family in permanent foster homes (what we call “Final Refuge”) and provide all needed veterinary care for as long as they have a good quality of life. In addition, we assist rescues, shelters and owners in finding new homes for senior adoptable dogs through our website, social media and referrals.





Punkin is the spokes dog for our party because she’s the poster girl for ODH in so many ways. Here’s what her dog mom, Diane, says about her: