UWMed: Cognitive test is poor predictor of athletes’ concussion

Drs. Kimberly Harmon and John O'Kane (left) monitor players' health at a UW Huskies football game. UW Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Sports Medicine

Part of the NCAA’s standardized concussion evaluation failed to distinguish athletes who were actually injured, a study shows. Part of the NCAA’s standardized concussion evaluation failed to distinguish athletes who were actually injured, a study shows.

“If you don’t do well on the cognitive exam, it suggests you have a concussion. But many people who are concussed do fine on the exam,” said Dr. Kimberly Harmon, the study’s lead author. She is a professor of family medicine and section head of sports medicine at the University of Washington School of Medicine.









When college athletes are evaluated for a possible concussion, the diagnosis is based on an athletic trainer or team physician’s assessment of three things: the player’s symptoms, physical balance and cognitive skills.Research published today suggests that almost half of athletes who are ultimately diagnosed with a concussion will test normally on the recommended cognitive-skills assessment.The findings appear in JAMA Network Open. More information on their news release