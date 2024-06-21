Performances of Move Over Mrs. Markham return this weekend and next after cast illness postponed shows
Friday, June 21, 2024
Move Over Mrs. Markham is BACK this weekend and Extended through the following weekend (Jun 28, 29, 30) at the Phoenix Theatre at Firdale Village in Edmonds.
Come see the oval bed that everyone is talking about! Massive thanks to Dennis and Ian Wight for building this oh-so-enticing piece of furniture.
This weekend is quite full but not yet S-O-L-D O-U-T and our new closing weekend has LOTS of great seats (like front row on a Sunday!) So don't delay and get your tickets today at www.TPTEdmonds.org
