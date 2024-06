Argosy Cruises for summer big events

The 4th of July Fireworks Cruises offer spectacular views from unbeatable vantage points on Lake Union. Guests can celebrate in a festive atmosphere with music and dancing and they’ll also enjoy delicious local food, beverages, and fun cocktails.

Photo courtesy Argosy Cruises





Argosy Cruises is sending out three separate boats for Seafair this year, the most they’ve ever had! It will be an amazing experience that you won’t want to miss.





Argosy Cruises has been a part of Seattle’s maritime tradition for over 75 years, and these events are among Argosy’s most popular.

For Seafair Cruises, guests can watch the Blue Angels perform their amazing stunts from prime viewing spots on the water. These cruises are ideal for a family day out, providing a thrilling and fun experience for all ages.