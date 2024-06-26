Argosy Cruises for summer big events
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
With the 4th of July and Seafair just around the corner, cruises are a perfect way to enjoy summer events in comfort.
|Photo courtesy Argost Cruises
The 4th of July Fireworks Cruises offer spectacular views from unbeatable vantage points on Lake Union. Guests can celebrate in a festive atmosphere with music and dancing and they’ll also enjoy delicious local food, beverages, and fun cocktails.
|Photo courtesy Argosy Cruises
Argosy Cruises is sending out three separate boats for Seafair this year, the most they’ve ever had! It will be an amazing experience that you won’t want to miss.
Argosy Cruises has been a part of Seattle’s maritime tradition for over 75 years, and these events are among Argosy’s most popular.
0 comments:
Post a Comment