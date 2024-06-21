Shoreline City Councilmember Eben Pobee awarded Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership

AWC’s Certificate of Municipal Leadership program recognizes city and town elected officials for accomplishing training in five core areas:

Roles, responsibilities, and legal requirements Public sector resource management Community planning and development Effective local leadership Diversity, equity, and inclusion Those who earn the advanced certificate have continued to strive for excellence by attending conferences and trainings, serving their community, and further developing leadership skills.



To earn the Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership, Pobee completed more than 60 hours of training and demonstrated local community service.





Born in Ghana, in West Africa, Pobee was one of eight children of farmers. At an early age, Pobee chose schooling over farming and went on to earn a degree at the University of Ghana and a scholarship to the London School of Business.





Rather than moving to London, Pobee chose to get his Master of Business Administration degree from Concordia University in Portland, Oregon where he met his wife, Harriet. After graduating, he moved to Shoreline with his wife and their three daughters, Emily, Olivia, and Lydia.





Pobee works as a finance manager with EPOBS Suite, a cloud-based Financial Management Software company. He is also co-founder and Artistic Director of JHP Legacy which provides a variety of cultural and arts programs.





In 2019, Governor Jay Inslee appointed Pobee to the Board of Trustees of Shoreline Community College, where he currently serves as Vice Chair. Pobee was involved in the first CityWise Project organized by the City of Shoreline and has been active in PTAs at his kids’ schools. He currently serves as the Chair of King County’s 4Culture Arts Advisory Committee.





Pobee was elected to City Council in 2021. His external committee assignments include AWC’s Education Training Advisory Committee and the Seashore Transportation Forum.





AWC serves its members through advocacy, education, and services. Founded in 1933, AWC is a private, nonprofit, nonpartisan corporation that represents Washington's 281 cities and towns before the state legislature, the state executive branch, and with regulatory agencies.





AWC also provides training, data and publications, and programs such as the AWC Employee Benefit Trust, AWC Risk Management Service Agency, AWC Workers’ Comp Retro, AWC Drug and Alcohol Consortium, and AWC GIS Consortium.





