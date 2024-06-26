Portage Bay Big Band Wednesday June 26, 2024 in Pfingst Animal Acres Park 6:30pm
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Stop by Pfingst Animal Acres Park Wednesday, June 26 at 6:30pm! The Portage Bay Big Band is an authentic musical tribute to the legends of the Swing Era, playing the swing hits of the 30’s and 40’s with featured singer, Hannah Scott.
Concerts in the parks are free, no tickets needed. Bring seating for the lawn or a blanket for an evening picnic and enjoy the show!
Check out the ShoreLake Arts website for a complete schedule of events!
