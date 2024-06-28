Join us for the 2nd Annual "Best in Shoreline" Pet Show July 13, 2024
Mark your calendars! On Saturday, July 13, 2024, from 3 - 5pm, the Parkwood Neighborhood Association will host the second annual pet show, "Best in Shoreline," and ALL Shoreline residents are invited to participate!
Bring your dog, cat, or other beloved pet and register them in our exciting contest. There will be awards and prizes for the winners!
Our esteemed judges include local community members and Shoreline City Council Member John Ramsdell.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, July 13, 2024
Time: 3 - 5pm
Location: Twin Ponds Park, 16501 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98133
Schedule:
- 3pm: Activities start with free popsicles and fun for kids.
- Followed by the pet show on the green space between the playground and the soccer field.
- Picnic tables are limited at the park, so bring a picnic blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy the festivities comfortably.
Bring the whole family, including your furry friends, and let's celebrate the wonderful pets of Parkwood and the greater Shoreline area!
