Shoreline survey on Surface Water Plan - the City wants to hear from you

Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Survey Opportunity: We want to hear from you!

The City of Shoreline is updating our Surface Water Plan to reduce flooding, prepare for climate change, make our City greener, and protect our natural waters.

We’ve created four options for the Surface Water Plan. These options differ in how much work the Utility can do over the next six years. They also differ in cost.

Tell us which plan is best for Shoreline by June 30th!

Take the survey and enter to win a $25 Amazon gift card!


