Accident in Kenmore closes lanes on 68th Ave bridge

You may have been stuck in the traffic aftermath from this collision at NE 175th Street/ 68th Avenue NE on Friday afternoon that closed all eastbound lanes on the 68th NE bridge.





Areas of high congestion often lead to the worst collisions, so being extremely cautious when entering intersections is always advised (even if you have a green light).





Luckily, this only resulted in minor injuries.







