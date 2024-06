In Shoreline, the median home price has increased significantly compared to 2023, while the time a property spends on the market has decreased.





Looking back at the statistics from May 2019, the last period of our somewhat "normal" market, we continue to lag way behind in the number of sales.





In May of 2019, we had 66 sales compared to only 48 this May.





The median price back then was $597,500, and houses spent an average of 25 days on the market.