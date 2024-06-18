Miyawaki Forest hosts Summer Celebration June 29, 2024



The Miyawaki Forest hosts its Summer Celebration from 5.00 to 8pm on Saturday, June 29, 2024 at 18501 Linden Avenue North , adjacent to the Shoreline Historical Museum





Join in marvelling at what’s growing, read the new bilingual English-Lushootseed signs identifying the forest’s 43 native species and enjoy Seattle Kokon Taiko and JHP Legacy Ghanian drummers.





There will be information booths, food will be available for purchase from the Paparepas Venezuelan food truck and there will be plenty of space for picnicking.



Last December the forest was planted by community volunteers on vacant land adjacent to the Shoreline Historical Museum. It’s now one of 203 Miyawaki urban pocket forests worldwide supported by the international initiative SUGi.





The Miyawaki method means very densely planting native species to form a self-sustaining forest within several years.





Shoreline’s forest will filter airborne pollutants, reduce urban heat, mitigate flooding, capture CO₂, attract pollinators and improve the wellbeing of members of the community.





Tracy Furutani of the Lake Forest Park City Council, but not speaking for the Council, was impressed after attending the Forest’s event in May.



