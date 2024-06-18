Miyawaki Forest hosts Summer Celebration June 29, 2024

Tuesday, June 18, 2024


The Miyawaki Forest hosts its Summer Celebration from 5.00 to 8pm on Saturday, June 29, 2024 at 18501 Linden Avenue North, adjacent to the Shoreline Historical Museum

Join in marvelling at what’s growing, read the new bilingual English-Lushootseed signs identifying the forest’s 43 native species and enjoy Seattle Kokon Taiko and JHP Legacy Ghanian drummers. 

There will be information booths, food will be available for purchase from the Paparepas Venezuelan food truck and there will be plenty of space for picnicking.

Last December the forest was planted by community volunteers on vacant land adjacent to the Shoreline Historical Museum. It’s now one of 203 Miyawaki urban pocket forests worldwide supported by the international initiative SUGi. 

The Miyawaki method means very densely planting native species to form a self-sustaining forest within several years. 

Shoreline’s forest will filter airborne pollutants, reduce urban heat, mitigate flooding, capture CO₂, attract pollinators and improve the wellbeing of members of the community. 

Tracy Furutani of the Lake Forest Park City Council, but not speaking for the Council, was impressed after attending the Forest’s event in May.

 “The method is relatively quick way for a city to utilize small urban spaces to create much needed canopy for heat islands within the city. 
"A Miyawaki Forest reminds residents of what the environment provides, not just reducing greenhouse gas emissions or providing more habitat for various organisms, but also the mental health benefits greenery provides. And the creation and tending of the forest is a simple way to bring together the community.”

For more information click ­here.


