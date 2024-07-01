Destinations: Summer at Meerkerk Gardens on Whidbey Island

Summer at Meerkerk Gardens promises an enchanting blend of education, exploration, and relaxation amidst the backdrop of its renowned botanical wonders.





Here are some highlights of what visitors can expect:



Educational Classes and Workshops: Embark on a journey of discovery with our series of educational classes and workshops designed for garden enthusiasts of all ages. From Falconer exploration to learning about bats, and trees Meerkerk provides learning opportunities for all ages. Guided Nature Trails: Set out on an adventure along our scenic nature trails and immerse yourself in the sights and sounds of the natural world. Our knowledgeable docents will lead you through winding pathways, past tranquil ponds, and beneath towering trees, offering insights into the fascinating flora and fauna that call Meerkerk Gardens home. Guided tour Sundays at 1pm. Spectacular Vistas: Prepare to be captivated by the breathtaking vistas that await you at every turn. Whether you're admiring the vibrant colors of our rhododendron collection, gazing out across the Salish Sea, or marveling at the majestic beauty of our woodland landscapes, you'll find inspiration and tranquility at every corner of Meerkerk Gardens. Family-Friendly Activities: Bring the whole family and enjoy a day of outdoor fun and exploration. Our family-friendly activities include scavenger hunts, and interactive learning experiences designed to engage and inspire young minds. Special Events and Festivals: Throughout the summer months, Meerkerk Gardens will play host to a variety of special events and festivals celebrating the beauty of nature and the joy of community. From Evening walks for Members and plant sales to live music performances, there's always something exciting happening at Meerkerk Gardens.

"We are thrilled to welcome visitors to Meerkerk Gardens this summer and to share the beauty and wonder of our botanical paradise," said Daniel Burns, Publicity, Outreach and Event Coordinator at Meerkerk Gardens. "Whether you're seeking inspiration, relaxation, or simply a day of outdoor adventure, we invite you to discover all that Meerkerk Gardens has to offer."



For more information about summer classes, nature trails, and upcoming events at Meerkerk Gardens, please visit their webpage or contact dburns@meerkerkgardens.org

About Meerkerk Gardens:

Meerkerk Gardens is a beloved botanical garden located in Greenbank on Whidbey Island. Spread across 53 acres of rolling paths, woodlands, and meadows, Meerkerk Gardens is home to a diverse collection of rhododendrons, azaleas, and other native and exotic plants. Meerkerk Gardens is dedicated to promoting the appreciation and conservation of plants through education, outreach, and stewardship.









