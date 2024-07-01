Shorecrest grad featured in Seattle Times sports article
|Skylar Shibayama
Shibayama is the Mariners' director of baseball strategy, and oversees the advance scouting department.
He is credited with modernizing and streamlining statistics for the team.
"Until Shibayama arrived, the Mariners were still printing out sheets of stats before every game, stacks an inch or two thick for the coaching staff to pore through. Shibayama’s objective was to streamline all that data and make it digestible and usable on the field."
Shibayama is now one of Mariners Manager Scott Servais most trusted advisers.
