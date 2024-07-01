Scene on the Sound: Shortage in the System

Monday, July 1, 2024

Photo by Jan Hansen

Jan comments: It is a beautiful time of year, and many are using our ferry systems. The Washington State Ferries are short vessels and crew. Some of the scheduled runs are being cancelled, so travelers need to do check ahead and plan.

WSDOT details: We’re expecting about 700,000 people to ride our ferries from Friday, June 28, through Sunday, July 7, 2024. 

To help navigate this July Fourth travel rush, customers are encouraged to download and use the WSDOT mobile app

The app and our website allow visitors to see sailing schedules, view live terminal conditions and traffic cameras, check for rider alerts that provide service updates by route, monitor a real-time map for the location of each operating vessel and make vehicle reservations for our Anacortes/San Juan Islands or Port Townsend/Coupeville runs. 

We run a complex operation of roughly 400 daily sailings. Our online tools let customers take control of their ferry travel to help plan a trip and know what to expect before they get in a ferry waiting line.

Even more information here


