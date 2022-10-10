Ridgecrest native is part of the Mariners' success - and couldn't be happier about it

By Patricia Hale





Skylar grew up in the Ridgecrest Neighborhood, attending Ridgecrest Elementary, Kellogg and Shorecrest.





At Shorecrest, he was elected ASB President, was on the Debate Team and pitched for the Shorecrest baseball team.





A National Merit Scholar who loved math, Skylar attended and graduated from Yale University.





Skylar pitched for the Shorecrest Scots

Photo by Gerry Shibayama Shibayama began working for Jerry Dipoto as an intern in 2018, and spent 2019 implementing strategic innovations via analytical research and education, with a focus on in-game strategy. Shibayama began working for Jerry Dipoto as an intern in 2018, and spent 2019 implementing strategic innovations via analytical research and education, with a focus on in-game strategy.





In December 2021 Shibayama was promoted to Director of Data Strategy where he oversees the advance scouting process and maintains his role in the Mariners’ analytics department.





He continues to work closely with the Mariners coaching staff and front office on strategy, game theory, objective decision-making and educational initiatives.





Skylar Shibayama Working for the Mariners certainly holds a special place in Skylar Shibayama’s heart. Working for the Mariners certainly holds a special place in Skylar Shibayama’s heart.





The opportunity to help the club end a 21-year playoff drought – means everything to him.

“It’s my team,” Shibayama said. “I’ve been a Mariners fan my whole life. I was at the 116th win in 2001. So getting to work here is very special.”

So what does Shibayama tell his friends he does for a living?

“I just tell people that I’m trying to help the Mariners find an edge wherever we can find it,” he said.

Guessing all of that is why he got a hug from Scott!











Home Town Guy, Skylar Shibayama, got a well deserved hug from Mariners Manager Scott Servais following Saturday’s 10-9 win against the Toronto Blue Jays.