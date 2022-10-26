Book review: The Personal Cybersecurity Manual: How Anyone Can Protect Themselves from Fraud, Identity Theft, and Other Cybercrimes
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Cybercriminals can ruin your life—The Personal Cybersecurity Manual teaches you to stop them before they can.
Cybercrime is on the rise. Our information is more valuable and vulnerable than ever.
It’s important to learn to protect ourselves from those who wish to exploit the technology we rely on daily. Cybercriminals want to steal your money and identity and spy on you.
You don’t have to give up on the convenience of having an online life. You can fight back and protect yourself and your loved ones, all with the tools and information in this book.
This book will teach you to protect yourself from:
Don’t be a victim of cybercrime. Anyone can follow the information in this book and keep hackers and other cybercriminals at bay. You owe it to yourself to read this book and stay safe.
- Identity theft
- Ransomware
- Spyware
- Phishing
- Viruses
- Credit card fraud
“A simplified and highly reliable guide to security/safety in Cyberspace from an expert in the field.”
- Reedsy Discovery
“This manual not only provides a comprehensive overview of common cyber attacks you need to be aware of, but offers very doable cybersecurity practices for preventing hackers from infiltrating your home network and personal information.”The Personal Cybersecurity Manual paperback and audiobook are available at Amazon and bookstores worldwide. The ebook can be found in the Amazon Kindle store.
- Goodreads Reviewer
Marlon Buchanan is a best-selling author, IT Director, and founder of HomeTechHacker.com, a website with free resources to help you make the most of your home technology.
