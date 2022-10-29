How to Die on Other Worlds

Saturday, October 29, 2022

From the SETI Institute in Mountain View, California comes this Halloween-adjacent discussion.

How to Die on Other Worlds
Monday, Oct 31, 2022 2:30 PM PDT

Welcome to outer space. Life is harsh out here. We come from a beautiful, pale blue dot thriving with a wide variety of life. And now we're planning for lunar bases and heading off to Mars. 

These worlds - and others in our solar system - are not friendly to human life. In honor of Halloween, just how will these other worlds try to kill us if we were to go there? 

(Including Europa, even though we should "attempt no landing there".) 

Join Seth Shostak and Beth Johnson for a spirited and humorous discussion on the horrors of death on other worlds.

Posted by DKH at 1:26 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  