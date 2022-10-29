How to Die on Other Worlds

From the SETI Institute in Mountain View, California comes this Halloween-adjacent discussion.





Welcome to outer space. Life is harsh out here. We come from a beautiful, pale blue dot thriving with a wide variety of life. And now we're planning for lunar bases and heading off to Mars.





These worlds - and others in our solar system - are not friendly to human life. In honor of Halloween, just how will these other worlds try to kill us if we were to go there?





(Including Europa, even though we should "attempt no landing there".)





Join Seth Shostak and Beth Johnson for a spirited and humorous discussion on the horrors of death on other worlds.

Monday, Oct 31, 2022 2:30 PM PDT