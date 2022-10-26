WeatherWatcher: Windy day on Thursday, more rain on the way





The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a wind advisory to our neighbors in Woodway, Edmonds and northward. Areas along the water are expected to see the strongest winds and I imagine the neighborhoods near the water in Shoreline such as Richmond Beach will get in on the action as well. Most of Shoreline will feel these winds but not quite into Wind advisory criteria, according to forecasts.





Winds are expected to gust up to 35-40mph Thursday between 5am and 8pm PDT. I think it's possible we could see a stray gust of 45-50mph near the water or in the extreme north end of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park. Some scattered power outages are possible, any light objects left loose in a yard could get blown around as well.





Thursday evening, as the winds die down, more rain arrives. Somewhere around a quarter to a half inch of rain is expected with the passing cold front. Rain is expected to continue through most of Friday before tapering off in the evening.





Saturday is probably our better of the two days this weekend with only a chance of showers among cloudy skies. Another rainmaker comes in to keep Sunday rainy all day. Rain is expected through the beginning of next week as well at least through Wednesday.





Rainfall by the numbers: we haven't caught up yet to normal for October, but we've made up almost a third of it in just a few days.





Temperatures are back down to normal now too, both in the daily high temperatures and daily low temperatures.

The switch to fall weather has occurred.





For current weather conditions visit www.shorelineweather.com











