Third Place Books author events both live and virtual - November 2022

Wednesday, November 2 at 7pm (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)



Alison Cochrun and Jake Maia Arlow



Kiss Her Once for Me: A Novel and How to Excavate a Heart



Staff favorite romance author Alison Cochrun and Queen Anne Book Company bookseller Jake Arlow present their delightful new books: a queer holiday romance, and a sapphic Jewish twist on the classic Christmas enemies-to-lovers rom-com.







Thursday, November 3 at 4pm PT (

Virtual

)



Edgar Garbelotto, Mattilda Bernstein Sycamore, and Andrea Lawlor



discuss Hugs and Cuddles by João Gilberto Noll



in partnership with Community Bookstore (Brooklyn)



Hugs and Cuddles is the late Brazilian writer’s most radical statement: A Book of Revelations-grade voyage to the end of gender and the outermost reaches of sexual and artistic expression. Translator Edgar Gabelotto, Mattilda Bernstein Sycamore (The Freezer Door), and Andrea Lawlor (Paul Takes the Form of a Mortal Girl) join us online.







NEW DATE! Thursday, November 3 from 5–9pm (Stoup Brewing in Kenmore)



Stoup Brewing // Third Place Books Book Fair



A second adult book fair, this time in Kenmore! Join us as we unveil (for a second time) our first-ever bookstore-themed beer at Stoup Brewing’s Kenmore location.







Wednesday, November 9 at 4pm PT (

Virtual

)



Susan Mallery and Debbie Macomber



Home Sweet Christmas and The Christmas Spirit



Get into the holiday swing with these cheery, heartfelt novels. We're excited to offer signed copies of Susan Mallery's Home Sweet Christmas as part of this virtual event.







Wednesday, November 9 at 7pm (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)



Geoff Baker



Rising From the Deep: The Seattle Kraken, a Tenacious Push for Expansion, and the Emerald City's Sports Revival



In 2021, Seattle released the Kraken. A Seattle Times investigative reporter takes readers behind the scenes and back to the start with power brokers, players, and fans in this fascinating, hard-fought saga.







⁂

Sunday, November 13 at 11am (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)



Storytime with Ben Clanton



The Greatest in the World!



The bestselling (and hilarious) children’s book author and illustrator brings his dynamic storytime prowess to our store with The Greatest in the World!, the first in a new series about two spud siblings who face off in a series of epic challenges. Kids and parents of all ages are welcome!







Monday, November 14 at 7pm (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)



Ashley E. Sweeney



Hardland: A Novel



Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Arizona’s Sonoran Desert in the early 20th Century, Hardland serves up a tough protagonist who fights to survive in one of the toughest towns in the American West.







Tuesday, November 15 at 9am PT (

Virtual

)



Anthony Horowitz with Shari Lapena



The Twist of a Knife: A Novel



New York Times bestselling author Anthony Horowitz presents his ingenious fourth literary whodunit. Horowitz becomes the prime suspect in a murder investigation—and only one man can prove his innocence: his newly estranged partner in solving crime, Detective Hawthorne.







Thursday, November 15 at 4:30pm PT (

Virtual

)



Stephanie McCarter and Cheri Magid



discuss Ovid's Metamorphoses



in partnership with Community Bookstore (Brooklyn)



Classicist Stephanie McCarter is the first female translator of the epic into English in over sixty years. In this historic new edition, McCarter addresses accuracy in translation and its representation of women, gendered dynamics of power, and sexual violence in Ovid’s classic.







Thursday, November 17 at 4pm PT (

Virtual

)



Maureen Freely and Merve Emre



discuss Dawn by Sevgi Soysal



in partnership with Community Bookstore (Brooklyn) and the Transnational Literature Series at Brookline Booksmith (Boston)



In Dawn, translated into English for the first time by Maureen Freely, legendary Turkish feminist Sevgi Soysal brings together dark humor, witty observations, and trenchant criticism of social injustice, militarism, and gender inequality. Literary critic Merve Emre joins in conversation.







⁂

Saturday, November 19 at 4pm PT (

Virtual

)



Natalie C. Parker with Justina Ireland and Alex London



The Devouring Wolf



A queer tale about kid werewolves, big bad mistakes, and terrifying creatures! Natalie C. Parker makes her exciting middle grade debut, in conversation with children’s book authors Justina Ireland (Ophie’s Ghosts) and Alex London (Battle Dragons).







Monday, November 21 at 5:30pm PT (

Virtual

)



Mark de Silva with Greg Gerke



The Logos



In this epic, 700+ page novel from small press Clash Books, Mark de Silva is "bidding to join the company of the postmodern titans who dominated late-20th-century American fiction” (Kirkus Reviews). Greg Gerke, editor of the journal Socrates on the Beach, joins in conversation.







Monday, November 21 at 7pm (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)



Local Author Open Mic



Calling all local writers and poets! Come share your work and develop your craft with other local authors. Once per month (except December), we’re hosting an open mic night for local authors to network and present their words.







Monday, November 29 at 7pm (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)



Noelle Salazar with Kate Quinn



Angels of the Resistance: A WWII Novel



The author of The Flight Girls returns to the store for her second WWII novel, following two teenage sisters in the Netherlands who are recruited as part of the Dutch Resistance effort against the Nazis. Kate Quinn, author of The Diamond Eye, joins in conversation.





