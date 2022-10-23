Join LFP Mayor Johnson for Coffee with the Mayor on Saturday October 29, 2022
Sunday, October 23, 2022
Whether you are a business owner, community member, or an interested neighbor, he would love to see you there. All coffee hours are informal and open to the public.
- When: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 9:30 to 10:30am
- Where: Lake Forest Park City Hall, Upstairs in the Council Chambers. 17425 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
- Coffee will be served. Seating will be arranged to provide for social distancing.
We look forward to seeing you!
