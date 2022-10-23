Join LFP Mayor Johnson for Coffee with the Mayor on Saturday October 29, 2022

Sunday, October 23, 2022

Spend an hour on Saturday morning to enjoy a cup of coffee and bring your interests, comments, concerns, and praises to an informal chat with Mayor Johnson. 

Whether you are a business owner, community member, or an interested neighbor, he would love to see you there. All coffee hours are informal and open to the public.

  • When: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 9:30 to 10:30am
  • Where: Lake Forest Park City Hall, Upstairs in the Council Chambers. 17425 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
  • Coffee will be served. Seating will be arranged to provide for social distancing.

We look forward to seeing you!



Posted by DKH at 3:29 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  