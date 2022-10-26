Annual Finnish Bazaar / Joulumarkkinat in Seattle November 12, 2022

Announcing the Annual Finnish Bazaar / Joulumarkkinat in Seattle November 12, 2022

After a two year hiatus due to Covid concerns, the Finnish American Heritage Committee invites one and all to the Annual Finnish Bazaar and Joulumarkkinat on November 12, 2022 at the Swedish Club in Seattle.

The Bazaar is a wonderful meeting place for all Finnish organizations, vendors, and lovers of Finnish (suomalainen) culture. We will be sharing Finnish and Scandinavian related food, treats, gifts, music and dance, and we sincerely hope that you will be part of the celebration!.

The 2022 Finnish Bazaar is scheduled for 10 am to 3 pm on Saturday, November 12, at the Swedish Club, 1920 Dexter Ave N, Seattle WA 98109. Parking and admission are free, along with complimentary coffee.

We hope that you will join the Annual Finnish Bazaar/Joulumarkkinat as we celebrate Finnish community and culture in the Northwest!

Finnish American Heritage Committee


