520 bridge photo courtesy WSDOT

SEATTLE – Due to a concrete truck rollover on westbound State Route 520 on the floating bridge in Seattle all lanes were blocked in both directions from I-5 to 92nd Ave NE.





Cement truck is on the right. No cause was given for the rollover.

Photo courtesy WSDOT Emergency crews were on scene. Travelers were advised to prepare for long delays and consider alternate routes such as I-405 and SR 99. All on-ramps from I-5 to SR 520 were also closed. Emergency crews were on scene. Travelers were advised to prepare for long delays and consider alternate routes such as I-405 and SR 99. All on-ramps from I-5 to SR 520 were also closed.





Bike - pedestrian lanes closed. Photo courtesy WSDOT WSDOT closed the pedestrian / bike lanes to make room to get the truck upright and clear the scene. WSDOT closed the pedestrian / bike lanes to make room to get the truck upright and clear the scene.





The lanes were reopened after two hours.