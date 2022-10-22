Indoor Family Story Time at the Shoreline Library

Saturday, October 22, 2022

Indoor Family Story Time at the Shoreline Library
  • Monday, October 31, 
  • November 7, 14, 21 and 28,
  • December 5, 10am OR 11am

Family program, all ages welcome.

Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes that develop your child’s early literacy skills. At the end of each story time, we will make a very simple craft together.

Please register everyone attending including adults. Register separately for each date. Limit 10 families, up to 24 people total. Safety guidelines and current protocols followed.

Register here 

or through the KCLS website, www.kcls.org or by calling the Shoreline Library, 206-362-7550.

Shoreline Library 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155. Note: no left turn from NE 175th.  



