Jobs: WSDOT IT System Administration – Entry

Thursday, October 27, 2022

WSDOT
IT System Administration – Entry
Shoreline, WA – Headquarters
$69,287 - $93,227 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Information Technology Division is currently seeking an IT System Administration Entry in Shoreline, WA. This position is an entry-level system administration professional serving the Northwest Region and Mega Projects for the end-user computing environment. 

The role requires professional and technical knowledge to independently identify and resolve highly complex problems within the region for matters involving desktop, laptop, and tablet hardware, software, operating systems, mobile devices, and related components. 

This position ensures the agency can accomplish its mission of providing safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality for people and businesses by supporting the high-profile transportation infrastructure projects of the Northwest Region and Mega Projects.

