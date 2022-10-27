Upcoming Blood Drives near Shoreline
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Appointments can be made at www.bloodworksnw.org or by calling 800-398-7888.
Here is a list of upcoming blood drives:
- Acacia Memorial Park & Funeral Home (14951 Bothell Way NE, Seattle, WA 98155)
- Monday, November 14
- Lynnwood Convention Center (3711 196th St SW, Lynnwood, WA 98036)
- Friday, November 18
- Faith Lutheran Church (8208 18th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115)
- December 1, 3, 5, 6
- Edmonds Waterfront Center (220 Railroad Ave, Edmonds, WA 98020)
- December 21, 22, 27, 28
