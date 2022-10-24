Intro to Emergency Radio in person class at Kenmore fire station





Be one of the helpers after a disaster. Learn how to operate Emergency Radios and volunteer with a local group.





The three hour Intro to Emergency Radio class is delivered by NEMCo's Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). This program is for CERT members and residents of Shoreline, Kenmore and Lake Forest Park.

You will learn how to use basic handheld radios and why they are critical to your preparation and during emergencies or other events. You will also learn how to setup a Neighbor to Neighbor network with your radios. This is an introductory class with no previous radio experience required.

Register here

Please complete this registration to enroll in the NEMCo's Intro to Emergency Radio. This class will be held from 5:30pm to 9:00pm on Wednesday November 2nd at Fire Station 51 in Kenmore 7220 NE 181st St, Kenmore WA 98028. For additional information contact: northshoreemc@gmail.com





Lake Forest Park and Kenmore have a joint agreement that is covered by the Northshore Emergency Management Coalition (NEMCo).

Volunteer opportunities are in Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Services (RACES) and Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).

Shoreline has volunteer opportunities in radio and neighborhood programs.





Shoreline Auxiliary Communications Service (ACS) https://sites.google.com/a/w7aux.org/shoreline-acs/

Shoreline Office of Emergency Management

https://www.shorelinewa.gov/.../emer.../emergency-management





If you are interested in volunteering to be part of your community emergency services, a number of cities in the area have groups you can join. You aren't limited to being involved in just your community. Volunteer groups welcome people from all over the area.