Four weeks of traffic revisions on NE 155th under the freeway

Saturday, October 29, 2022

Starting as early as Monday, October 31, 2022 Sound Transit will be working on NE 155th St for roadway and sidewalk restorations near the I-5 overpass. 

This work is part of Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link Extension Project. 

These lane shifts will occur between the work hours of 7am and 5pm.

What
  • The overpass will remain open.
  • There will be different variations of westbound and eastbound lane shifts on NE 155th Street.
  • Sidewalk closures will be performed along with lane closures (one open sidewalk will be maintained at all times).
  • Flaggers will help direct traffic, pedestrians and bicyclists as needed.
  • Sound Transit has coordinated with King County Metro, Shoreline School District, Shoreline Fire Department and the City of Shoreline to minimize construction effects.
  • Access to driveways will be maintained.
When
  • Week 1: Monday, Oct. 31 to Friday, Nov. 4 from 7am to 5pm.
  • Week 2: Monday, Nov. 7 to Friday, Nov. 11 from 7am to 5pm.
  • Week 3: Monday, Nov. 14 to Friday, Nov. 18 from 7am to 5pm.
  • Week 4: Monday, Nov. 21 to Friday, Nov. 25 from 7am to 5pm.
Where
  • Work zone is located on Northeast 155th beneath the I-5 overpass between 1st Ave NE and 2nd Ave NE (see map).
  • Local access will be maintained.
  • See map for work area details.

Posted by DKH at 3:55 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  