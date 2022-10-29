Four weeks of traffic revisions on NE 155th under the freeway
Saturday, October 29, 2022
This work is part of Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link Extension Project.
These lane shifts will occur between the work hours of 7am and 5pm.
What
- The overpass will remain open.
- There will be different variations of westbound and eastbound lane shifts on NE 155th Street.
- Sidewalk closures will be performed along with lane closures (one open sidewalk will be maintained at all times).
- Flaggers will help direct traffic, pedestrians and bicyclists as needed.
- Sound Transit has coordinated with King County Metro, Shoreline School District, Shoreline Fire Department and the City of Shoreline to minimize construction effects.
- Access to driveways will be maintained.
- Week 1: Monday, Oct. 31 to Friday, Nov. 4 from 7am to 5pm.
- Week 2: Monday, Nov. 7 to Friday, Nov. 11 from 7am to 5pm.
- Week 3: Monday, Nov. 14 to Friday, Nov. 18 from 7am to 5pm.
- Week 4: Monday, Nov. 21 to Friday, Nov. 25 from 7am to 5pm.
- Work zone is located on Northeast 155th beneath the I-5 overpass between 1st Ave NE and 2nd Ave NE (see map).
- Local access will be maintained.
- See map for work area details.
