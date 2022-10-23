Lake Forest Park Climate Action Committee wants your input, take the survey today
Sunday, October 23, 2022
The objective of the plan is to reduce our community’s use of fossil fuels and help us adapt to our changing climate.
The survey will help shape the response to the climate crisis. Click here to take the survey
Help us spread the word! We want to hear from every neighborhood in Lake Forest Park. Encourage friends and neighbors to participate.
If you want to be kept informed about the committee work, join the Climate Action Committee Notify me list here.
The survey will help shape the response to the climate crisis. Click here to take the survey
Help us spread the word! We want to hear from every neighborhood in Lake Forest Park. Encourage friends and neighbors to participate.
If you want to be kept informed about the committee work, join the Climate Action Committee Notify me list here.
0 comments:
Post a Comment