Virtual open house to review the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency draft strategic plan

You can also visit the open house at pscleanair2030.com . Please share the site with your neighbors, friends, and family.Plus everyone who provides feedback on the plan automatically has a chance to win a $50 gift card!The draft strategic plan is available in multiple languages, including Spanish, Vietnamese, Korean, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese (see links below).TimelineAfter the virtual open house, we will share community input with our Board of Directors for them to consider in the winter of 2022/2023.Additional feedbackQuestions or additional comments? Please contact us at strategicplan@pscleanair.gov or (206) 343-8800.Who we areThe Puget Sound Clean Air Agency is a special purpose, regional government agency chartered by state law in 1967 under the Washington Clean Air Act. Our jurisdiction covers King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish counties -- home to over half of Washington State's population.