Virtual open house to review the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency draft strategic plan
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
The plan will chart a course for the Agency to improve air quality, address climate change, and engage with communities across King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish counties.
We've created a virtual "open house" where you can view the plan, make comments and suggestions, and ask questions.
Your input will help shape the Agency's priorities through 2030.
Visit the virtual open house
You can also visit the open house at pscleanair2030.com. Please share the site with your neighbors, friends, and family.
Plus everyone who provides feedback on the plan automatically has a chance to win a $50 gift card!
The draft strategic plan is available in multiple languages, including Spanish, Vietnamese, Korean, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese (see links below).
Timeline
After the virtual open house, we will share community input with our Board of Directors for them to consider in the winter of 2022/2023.
Additional feedback
Questions or additional comments? Please contact us at strategicplan@pscleanair.gov or (206) 343-8800.
Who we are
The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency is a special purpose, regional government agency chartered by state law in 1967 under the Washington Clean Air Act. Our jurisdiction covers King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish counties -- home to over half of Washington State's population.
