Crime prevention in Lake Forest Park

Saturday, October 29, 2022

Did you know that the Lake Forest Park Police Department provides its citizens with an effective crime prevention tool called "Crime Watch"?

Crime Watch is a free program staffed by volunteers who check homes of residents who are out of town. 

To sign up for a vacation house check, residents fill out a Crime Watch Vacation House Check Form and bring-or send-the completed form to the Lake Forest Park Police Department.
https://www.cityoflfp.gov/DocumentCenter/View/901/Vacation-House-Check-Form?bidld=

The Crime Watch program depends on volunteers. Each volunteer is assigned a partner, both of whom will go out together in a city vehicle to check the houses of those residents who have submitted the Vacation House Check Form. 

Signing up to participate as a crime watch volunteer requires both a background check and a credit check. If you are interested in volunteering, please contact Lieutenant Diego Zanella at dzanella@cityoflfp.gov



Posted by DKH at 3:11 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  