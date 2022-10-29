Crime prevention in Lake Forest Park

Did you know that the Lake Forest Park Police Department provides its citizens with an effective crime prevention tool called "Crime Watch"?





Crime Watch is a free program staffed by volunteers who check homes of residents who are out of town.







https://www.cityoflfp.gov/DocumentCenter/View/901/Vacation-House-Check-Form?bidld=



To sign up for a vacation house check, residents fill out a Crime Watch Vacation House Check Form and bring-or send-the completed form to the Lake Forest Park Police Department.

The Crime Watch program depends on volunteers. Each volunteer is assigned a partner, both of whom will go out together in a city vehicle to check the houses of those residents who have submitted the Vacation House Check Form.



