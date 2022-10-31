LFP Mayor: Budget Season Draws to a Close…Just in Time for the Holiday Season

Mayor Jeff Johnson

Councilmembers have participated in a series of regular and special Council and Committee meetings to review, discuss, and recommend changes to the proposed budget.









Before adopting the budget, the City Council has tough decisions to make about how to ensure, as best as possible, the financial sustainability of the city. I’m confident that, working together, our Council can determine a viable financial path forward that achieves the goal of financial sustainability.



a City Council Budget and Finance Committee Special meeting at 6:00pm on November 3;

the Regular City Council meeting at 7:00pm on November 10, and

a Special City Council meeting at 6:00pm on November 17.

All of these meetings will be held in the hybrid format (in person at City Hall and via Zoom). November is not only a big month for the budget process it’s also the start of the holiday season.



As the days grow shorter and darker, please be sure to keep an eye out for children on their way to and from school and for other pedestrians and bicyclists who may not be as visible as usual.



Wishing you and your loved ones a wonderful Thanksgiving!



--Mayor Johnson







Following presentation of the Mayor’s proposed 2023-2024 biennial budget in early September,