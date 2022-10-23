SCC Foundation annual Student Success Luncheon November 4, 2022 - hybrid format

Sunday, October 23, 2022

Friday, November 4, 2022 from 11:30am - 1pm

Your support provides the vehicle for students to Grow at Shoreline CC and Go to a university or launch into a career.

The annual event raises funds which are given to students in need. Both large and small grants are awarded, depending on the amount of money raised here.

Several student recipients are spotlighted to tell their inspiring stories. A community member is recognized - this year it is Jeanne Monger, well known for years of volunteer service in our community.

This is the first time with a hybrid format, allowing everyone to see the program. It will be held in person on the campus at 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133



