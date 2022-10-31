Shoreline PTA Council forms mental health committee to support teens and their families

Monday, October 31, 2022

In response to the need to better support student and family mental health, in January the Shoreline PTA Council approved a new Mental Health committee

The committee has 85 members with representation from professionals in the mental health field, families with lived mental health experience and parents wanting to make a difference.

On November 9, 2022 from 6:30 - 8:00pm at Kellogg Middle School, David Lewis, Psy D., LMHC, clinical Psychologist and Affiliate Professor at the University of Washington will speak with parents/guardians about supporting teens with their anxiety. 

This event is open to any family in the Shoreline school district and will be recorded. The event is sponsored by the Shoreline PTA Council Mental Health Committee. 

Pre-event questions for Mr. Lewis can be sent to mentalhealth@shorelinepta.org and event information can be found at: https://www.shorelinepta.org/mental-health-committee.html



Posted by DKH at 12:43 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  