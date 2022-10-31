Shoreline PTA Council forms mental health committee to support teens and their families
Monday, October 31, 2022
The committee has 85 members with representation from professionals in the mental health field, families with lived mental health experience and parents wanting to make a difference.
On November 9, 2022 from 6:30 - 8:00pm at Kellogg Middle School, David Lewis, Psy D., LMHC, clinical Psychologist and Affiliate Professor at the University of Washington will speak with parents/guardians about supporting teens with their anxiety.
This event is open to any family in the Shoreline school district and will be recorded. The event is sponsored by the Shoreline PTA Council Mental Health Committee.
Pre-event questions for Mr. Lewis can be sent to mentalhealth@shorelinepta.org and event information can be found at: https://www.shorelinepta.org/mental-health-committee.html
