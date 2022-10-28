The 2022 Shoreline Día de Muertos Celebration is on Wednesday, November 2, 2022

2022 Shoreline Día de Muertos Celebration on Wednesday, November 2.





A community altar to honor our dearly departed. This tradition is a central part of any Día de Muertos celebration. You are invited to bring photos of loved ones and other items to contribute to the community altar. Exhilarating live music performed by Mariachi Fiesta Mexicana. This authentic Seattle-based mariachi band is sure to have your feet moving! Hands-on art projects for kids and adults, plus sugar skull decorating. You can cut elaborate patterns into tissue paper to make papel picado, make brightly colored tissue paper flowers, and decorate your very own sugar skull with colorful icing! The El Cabrito food truck serving up authentic Oaxacan fare. Come hungry so that you can enjoy some hot and delicious Oaxacan food! A chance to serve your community and meet cool people by volunteering. This is a great way to connect with your community and help bring some joy to the people around you! Sign up to volunteer at https://signup.com/go/YWcfLcp.

Mariachi Fiesta Mexicana also performed at the 2019 Día de Muertos event at Spartan Recreation Center. Photo courtesy ShoreLake Arts



When: Wednesday, November 2 at 5:30 PM

Where: Spartan Recreation Center 202 NE 185th St, Shoreline, WA 98155

For more information, go to https://www.shorelakearts.org/dia



