Letter to the editor: Why I am voting “yes” for Prop 1—the property tax levy lid lift

To the editor:





As a resident of the City of Shoreline, I am grateful that I live in such a well-run City.





Without waste, the City provides us the services we need, including: police protection; health and safety initiatives; roads; parks; recreation; community support programs and outreach; managing the housing growth we see all around us; and much more.





I am also grateful that we have such a responsible City Council, which spends countless hours keeping a watchful eye on the City’s cash flow and budgeting needs. By law our City must have a balanced budget every year.





After thorough analysis, the City’s finance experts determined that a property tax levy lid lift is needed (again) for the next six years. The City needs the additional tax revenue to maintain the city services that we now enjoy. Our City Council agreed, and voted unanimously to place the Prop 1 levy lid lift on the ballot.





For 2022, the owner of property valued at about $800,000 paid approximately $8,500 in property taxes (the City gets about 11% of it). The levy lid lift will add about $400 to this owner’s property tax bill, or about a 4.7% increase.





If you want the City to maintain the services that we now enjoy, please join me and vote “yes” for Prop 1.





I trust the City’s finance experts, and the watchful eye of our budget-conscious City Council.





We need Prop 1 to pass. Otherwise, we will all suffer from cutbacks required to balance the budget.





For more information about Prop 1, please read the FAQs on the City’s website, including the City’s 10-year budget forecasts, with and without the levy lid lift. https://www.shorelinewa.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/56390/637992698519500000





Tom McCormick

Shoreline











