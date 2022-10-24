Looking for something to keep you warm?

Or you can donate online at www.SeattleAreaFelineRescue.org/donate

Or check out the Amazon wishlist at http://a.co/4t26tAb

In addition to a busy feline Adoption Center, the new location will be home to a new Community Medical Program offering subsidized veterinary care to income-qualified pet owners.If you’re a pet owner, you know that veterinary costs have increased. You also know that a feline pet can provide great enjoyment and comfort for the young and the old. This became more apparent during the pandemic when we were largely confined to our homes.If you don’t have time to volunteer, SAFe Rescue, has a food pantry for cats. You can drop off food your fussy cat decides is not to their liking, and pick up another one to try.Give cats and kittens a life-saving second chance with this kind and generous no-kill shelter in Shoreline.