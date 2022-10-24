Looking for something to keep you warm?
Monday, October 24, 2022
By Pam Cross
After too much sun, our lovely rainy fall days are here. Feeling like something to keep you warm?
These cuties arrived today. Too young for a forever-home, they are currently being fostered.
Seattle Area Feline Rescue is a non-profit, no-kill organization located near the border of Seattle and Shoreline, at 14717 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133. (501c3 #91-2041961.) SAFe Rescue takes in homeless cats and kittens, gives them the care they need to recover, and finds them loving homes.
An extensive network of community volunteers and foster families helps the rescue carry out its mission and save more lives.
Volunteer jobs are available for all skills from cleaning and doing laundry, kitty care, behavior training, retail and desk reception, adoption counseling, office support, to veterinary support, and transporting rescue cats. Learn more and sign up at SeattleAreaFelineRescue.org/volunteer
Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe Rescue) Adoption Center and shelter facility will move to a new Shoreline location at Ballinger Village Shopping Center which will more than double the Rescue’s current physical footprint.
In addition to a busy feline Adoption Center, the new location will be home to a new Community Medical Program offering subsidized veterinary care to income-qualified pet owners.
If you’re a pet owner, you know that veterinary costs have increased. You also know that a feline pet can provide great enjoyment and comfort for the young and the old. This became more apparent during the pandemic when we were largely confined to our homes.
If you don’t have time to volunteer, SAFe Rescue, has a food pantry for cats. You can drop off food your fussy cat decides is not to their liking, and pick up another one to try.
- Or you can donate online at www.SeattleAreaFelineRescue.org/donate
- Or check out the Amazon wishlist at http://a.co/4t26tAb
