Green Shoreline Day - work parties in five Shoreline parks Saturday October 29

Green Shoreline Partnership, Forterra, and the City of Shoreline are hosting Green Shoreline Day on Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 9:00am to 12:00pm to help restore urban parks in Shoreline.









Green Shoreline Day will host five events at the following locations, 9am to 12pm: Brugger’s Bog, Hamlin Park, North City Park, Paramount Open Space, and Richmond Beach Saltwater Park.

Green City Partnerships and its Green City Days bring together local nonprofits, community members, and city partners who are dedicated to the region’s forested parks, natural areas, and communities. It’s a true community effort. This fall marks 17 years of outstanding service.



“Shoreline residents care deeply about their urban forests and it shows through the thousands of hours of volunteer work they have put in helping to restore and maintain our parks and open spaces,” stated Shoreline Mayor Keith Scully. “They know that a healthy urban forest is essential to a healthy environment and a healthy community. The Green Cities Partnership is a great opportunity to join a region-wide effort to save and preserve our urban forests.”

The value of this volunteer work is immeasurable – communities are working together to restore our local urban forests that clean the air, buffer noise and retain water to reduce the impacts of flooding. Forests also provide important habitat for wildlife and make outdoor recreation more accessible.



For an up-to-date list of all Green Shoreline Day locations and to register for festivities, visit greenshoreline.org Volunteers are needed to plant trees, remove invasive weeds, and provide a helping hand to our green spaces. The event is open to people of all ages and features fun activities such as planting native trees and shrubs, removing colonizing weeds, and a raffle.







Volunteer information



No experience is necessary - tools, gloves and training are provided. Activities include planting young trees and plants, removing weeds (blackberries and ivy), spreading mulch, and more.



Forterra is an unconventional land trust that works across Washington's communities and landscapes, from the ranches and shrub-steppe of the Yakima basin, to the estuaries, farms and forests of Washington's coast, reaching more than 100 counties, cities, towns and rural communities. For more information contact Ash Lehto at greenshoreline@forterra.org





Working cooperatively with people and nature, Forterra drives land stewardship, management and planning; innovative programs and policies; farming and forestry approaches; community ownership opportunities; and development solutions. Visit Forterra.org





About Green City Partnerships



In 2004, natural areas around Seattle were infested with invasive plants, which prevented a new generation of trees from growing. Forterra and the City of Seattle recognized an opportunity to restore and maintain Seattle’s 2,500 acres of forested parkland with the help of the community.





From there, a 20-year strategic plan was developed and the first Green City Partnership began. Today, there are 14 cities and one county involved.





Green City Partnerships help urban communities in the Puget Sound region effectively enhance and care for their natural open spaces and tree canopy.











