Jobs: WSDOT Highway Maintenance Worker (HMW2)

Friday, October 28, 2022

WSDOT
Highway Maintenance Worker (HMW2)

Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region
$56,814 - $69,179 Annually

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is looking for career-minded individuals to join our maintenance team in Shoreline, WA to help keeps highways safe. This opportunity is perfect for someone who loves working outdoors, performing manual labor, and operating a variety of equipment to complete tasks. 

As part of our maintenance team, you will assist with repairing and rebuilding of state highways, and adjacent right of ways to assure they remain in a condition that promotes the movement of traffic, and safety to the motoring public. 

We encourage you to apply if you are dependable and looking for a career with growth potential! Working in the maintenance area will require responsible, safety-minded individuals. 

These positions require a quick response time to job sites. Highway maintenance crews are ready 24 hours a day, seven days a week. By taking on this role, you are serving a key and vital function to the State of Washington.

Job description and application



Posted by DKH at 12:15 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  