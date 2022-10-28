Jobs: WSDOT Highway Maintenance Worker (HMW2)





As part of our maintenance team, you will assist with repairing and rebuilding of state highways, and adjacent right of ways to assure they remain in a condition that promotes the movement of traffic, and safety to the motoring public.





We encourage you to apply if you are dependable and looking for a career with growth potential! Working in the maintenance area will require responsible, safety-minded individuals.









These positions require a quick response time to job sites. Highway maintenance crews are ready 24 hours a day, seven days a week. By taking on this role, you are serving a key and vital function to the State of Washington.

Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region$56,814 - $69,179 AnnuallyThe Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is looking for career-minded individuals to join our maintenance team in Shoreline, WA to help keeps highways safe. This opportunity is perfect for someone who loves working outdoors, performing manual labor, and operating a variety of equipment to complete tasks.