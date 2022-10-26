Snowplow operator training on Shoreline streets November 3-7, 2022
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
|Photo courtesy City of Shoreline
The training provides an opportunity for snowplow drivers and support personnel to review procedures; inspect and test all the equipment; and then take to the streets to practice driving the established snowplow routes.
“The Snow Dry Run gives our team the chance to test every function of our snow operations and the equipment utilized during the snow season,” said Public Works Superintendent David LaBelle.
“This gives us the opportunity to resolve any concerns well in advance of the area’s anticipated first snowfall and gives our newer employees a chance to familiarize themselves with the vehicles and the snow routes when there’s no snow on the road.”
The City is equipped with six trucks fully outfitted with plows and spreaders dedicated to snow removal and ice control. Approximately 8,000 gallons of liquid calcium chloride and 200 tons of rock salt is stocked and ready to aid the snow and ice removal efforts.
For more information on the snow and ice program or to see our primary and secondary plow routes, go to shorelinewa.gov/stormready.
