Snowplow operator training on Shoreline streets November 3-7, 2022

Although snow and ice season may be another month or two away, residents might see multiple snowplows out on the roadway November 3 - 7 as the City crews conduct their annual snowplow operator training.





The training provides an opportunity for snowplow drivers and support personnel to review procedures; inspect and test all the equipment; and then take to the streets to practice driving the established snowplow routes.

“The Snow Dry Run gives our team the chance to test every function of our snow operations and the equipment utilized during the snow season,” said Public Works Superintendent David LaBelle.

“This gives us the opportunity to resolve any concerns well in advance of the area’s anticipated first snowfall and gives our newer employees a chance to familiarize themselves with the vehicles and the snow routes when there’s no snow on the road.”