Letter to the Editor: Consider the harsh effects of WA's vaccine mandate

To the Editor:









At this election, I hope all voters will consider the harsh effects of WA’s now permanent vaccine mandate for most state agency workers. Previous mandates have contributed to the loss of approximately 3000 health care staff who have vacated their jobs over the course of the mandates. This loss became obvious to me during a recent ER visit.With all the rooms full, my cart was rolled into a hallway niche. I soon began to feel the discomfort of glaring lights and transporter traffic. What bothered me most was that it was hard to get a nurse’s attention. With no call light and an IV in each arm, I tried hard knocking on the window next to me to people at computers on the other side. Worse yet was an old man in a room near me crying out “nurse…nurse” and then plaintively “person…person” as he coughed, snorted, swore, yelled and was ignored. Finally he was in the doorway yelling. Eventually staff came and with his oxygen back in place, he became grateful for care that could have been given earlier if there had been sufficient nurses.This was not a hospital TV show. It reminded me of a letter-to-the-editor by an ER nurse working in a nearby hospital who emphasized having 10 patients per nurse!If we ask why the national shortage of healthcare workers has been exacerbated in our state, it’s easy to attribute it to the excessive use of emergency powers by our governor. His powers have remained unlimited by the legislature, and for that reason incumbents of the dominant party deserve to be voted out of office. We need to recognize the damage done by choosing new legislators.Shirley OczkewiczEdmonds, WA